EACS board approves teacher raises

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers with East Allen County Schools will be getting a pay boost.

The school board voted unanimously last night to distribute $2.6-million this school year and almost $1.8-million next year to boost teacher salaries, according to the Journal Gazette.

Individual raises will be based on a points system, with the highest possible raise coming in at just under $4,800.

East Allen Educators Association president Andra Kosmoski described this year’s bargaining session as “wonderful,” adding that it went “smoothly.”