EACS Announces Mask Policy Change On District Buses

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools has joined the list of those who are making changes to their mask policy on buses.

It was announced on Tuesday Night by the EACS Board of School Trustees that masks will become optional on buses and activity vehicles throughout the district. This according to a statement released by the district, mirroring similar measures that have been taken by other districts within the area such as Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools.