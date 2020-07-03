EACS adjusts high school graduation plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools released the following press release today:

Per Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-35 along with guidance from the Allen County Department of Health, we are required to change our plans for the graduation ceremony. Based on the Governor’s order the site or venue may only have 250 people together provided social distancing requirements can be maintained. This applies to indoor and outdoor events.

Our goal from the beginning was to have live ceremonies which included students and families; however, due to Stage 4.5 of the Governor’s plan we will be hosting a virtual ceremony for our students at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Families will be able to watch the video via live-stream as it is taking place. This video will be available on our YouTube page soon after each ceremony is over. This will serve as a lasting memory for the Class of 2020 to view and share forever.

The traditional ceremony would have been our first option but due to circumstances beyond our control, we are having to make adjustments. Therefore, we want to provide students with an opportunity to be recognized and celebrate their accomplishments. Graduates will receive their diploma during the ceremony. ONLY STUDENTS WILL BE ALLOWED TO ENTER THE COLISEUM.

Graduation Ceremonies:

July 10th – 7:00 PM (Leo High School)

July 11th – 2:00 PM (New Haven High School)

July 12th – 2:00 PM (Woodlan High School)

July 13th – 7:00 PM (Heritage High School)

July 14th – 7:00 PM (East Allen University)

Ceremonies will be live-streamed. The video is “Join us as we celebrate the class of 2020 graduating from our five EACS High Schools.” The link is rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2.