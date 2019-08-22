E-scooters to arrive in Fort Wayne soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Electric scooters are coming to Fort Wayne soon.

Veoride scooters will be set up in several spots around the Summit City the first week of September, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

They specialize in “short-distance transportation,” and won’t have any physical docking stations, but will be placed on certain street corners. The “e-scooters” can be unlocked and rented through a mobile app and used for a small fee.

City officials say this is a test, and if the scooters aren’t considered “beneficial to the public,” they’ll be removed.