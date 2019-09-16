Dwenger officials to pursue charges against vandals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): School officials at both Bishop Dwenger and Homestead high schools are hoping to catch whoever vandalized the visitor bleachers at a football game between the two.

Homestead won 17-15 Friday night at Dwenger, but apparently that wasn’t enough for some Homestead students in attendance.

Posts on social media from a few Homestead students showed burn marks on Dwenger’s new bleachers, as well as stolen nuts, bolts, fasteners, and a railing.

Bishop Dwenger Principal Jason Schiffli tells the Journal Gazette the damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars. The school does plan to press charges.

Homestead student section leaders have apologized for the incident on Twitter.