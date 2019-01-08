Dump truck strikes overpass on I-69, causes three other vehicles to crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Several cars were involved in a crash along Interstate 69 Tuesday morning after a dump truck struck an overpass.

The dump truck was traveling southbound on I-69 at mm 338, just south of Ashley, when the truck’s dump bed struck the County Road 10 overpass just after 6 a.m. The driver didn’t know the bed was raised. The dump bed detached and flipped over onto its top.

A semi was also traveling southbound on I-69 at the time of the crash, and was struck with debris from the dump truck. The semi’s fuel system was damaged, causing a fuel leak onto the highway.

Two other vehicles were damaged in the crash, a Buick Le Sabre and a Nissan Altima.

The debris from the crash caused the Buick two front flat tires, and the Nissan was damaged with a flat front left tire and a broken front grill.

The dump truck driver acquired minor head injuries, but no one else was injured.