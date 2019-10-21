Dubois named new CEO of Lutheran Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Brady Dubois has been named the new chief executive officer of Lutheran Hospital.

He will start in his new role on Dec. 4.

Dubois is currently the president of Mosaic Life Care Medical Centers in St. Joseph, Mo., a role in which has been in since 2016. Before that, he worked in executive leadership in hospitals across the country. Dobois also was a Medical Service Corps officer for the U.S. Navy from 2000-2007.

Dubois is a Texas native who graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.