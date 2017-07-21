Drugs found in vehicle stopped on Indiana Toll Road, two people arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man and woman from New Jersey were arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on drug related charges.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post stopped the couple for a traffic violation, and during the interaction, Trooper Daniel Burkey developed suspicions and summoned assistance from another trooper and his K-9 partner, Jake.

Jake alerted the troopers to narcotics within the vehicle and upon further investigation, troopers located a duffel bag containing what appeared to be marijuana, 29 bottles containing waxes and lotions.

50 boxes of liquid form THC and a small digital scale were also located.

The driver, 23-year-old Jessica A. Bird and her passenger, 20-year-old Christian J. Isaken were taken into custody and incarcerated in the LaGrange County Jail.

Bird was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Isaken was charged with Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.