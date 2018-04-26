Drug take back day is Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

This will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kroger at 6002 St. Joe Center Road.

You can drive up to the tent in the lot and drop off any medication.

Last year, the DEA collected 912,305 pounds of prescription drugs across the country.

If you can’t make it Saturday, there are year-round drop-off sites for pills only at the following locations: