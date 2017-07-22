Drought Monitor Shows Drought Expanding

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions in the upper Midwest and Plains expanding again. The weekly report says an upper-level ridge of high pressure in the western U.S. inhibited precipitation and kept temperatures warmer than normal across much of the West over the last week. The prolonged and intensifying drought ravaged crops and rangeland in the northern Plains, while soils continued to dry out across the West, Plains and into the Mid-Atlantic region. Extreme drought coverage area now includes 40 percent of North Dakota, 11 percent of South Dakota, and 22 percent of Montana. 65 percent of Montana is classified in a drought condition, while 93 percent of North Dakota is in a classified drought along with 99.97 percent of South Dakota. 74 percent of Nebraska is in a classified drought, along with 40 percent of Kansas, 21 percent of Iowa, and 42 percent of Illinois is classified as abnormally dry. With hot and dry conditions expected across much of the corn belt over the next several days, it’s a safe bet to expect another expansion in drought area again next week.