Driver evades capture after high-speed chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for the driver of a car that led them on a high-speed chase in Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, it started on northbound I-69 in Huntington County when a State Trooper tried to pull over a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation, but the driver kept going, eventually leading police down Airport Expressway.

The chase, which reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, came to a sudden end when the driver crashed near the railroad tracks on Ardmore Avenue just south of Engle Road.

The driver took off on foot and managed to get away.