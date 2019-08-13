Driver dead after truck crashes into house early Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A person is dead after their truck crashed into a house on Pettit Avenue early Tuesday morning.

It started just after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday when officers from the Fort Wayne Police department were called to the 200 block of West Pettit Avenue in regards to a car into a house with the driver unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a truck located in the porch area of a house. Fort Wayne Firefighters and medics started life saving measures on the driver of the truck. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team was called to investigate the scene to determine what caused the crash. As a result, Pettit Avenue was closed from 7:02 a.m. to 9:12 a.m. between Harrison Street and Webster Street. As of this time, the cause of the crash is still unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of their family.