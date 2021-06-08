Dreyer’s plans $146-million Fort Wayne expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a sweet expansion coming to Fort Wayne.

In a filing with the City, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream says they will be adding 240,000-square-feet to their facilities on Wells Street.

The Journal Gazette reports the $146-million project will create 145 full-time jobs at an average salary of just under $50,000.

The company will ask the City Council for a 10-year property tax abatement as a result of the job creation plans, with a public hearing on that request set for June 22nd.