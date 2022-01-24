Dreyer’s adding jobs, raising starting wage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is once again growing in northeast Indiana. The company says it is looking to hire an additional 100 employees at its Fort Wayne facility as it also plans to increase its starting hourly wage to at least $20 an hour.

A spokesperson for Dreyer’s tells Inside INdiana Business the new jobs are in addition to the 145 jobs the company committed to creating in Fort Wayne as part of a $145 million expansion announced last June.

Dreyer’s says the hourly wage change will take full effect immediately. The company will Tuesday host a job fair to fill the open positions from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fort Wayne plant.

