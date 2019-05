NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Another retailer is calling it quits. Dressbarn is closing.

The women’s clothing retailer’s parent company says all 650 of its stores across the nation will be eventually going out of business, without announcing a specific timeframe. Until then, the stores will remain open as usual.

The move comes just a few weeks after David Jaffe resigned as CEO. Dressbarn first opened in 1962 but reportedly has been in financial trouble for years.

6,800 people will lose their jobs.