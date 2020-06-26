Dr. Michael Brown on Evangelicals and Trump

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Dr. Michael Brown, Ph. D., joins to discuss his book, Evangelicals at the Crossroads: Will We Pass the Trump Test?

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here