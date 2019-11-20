Dr. McCormick supports a raise in teacher pay

By
Jay Prince
-
(Photo supplied/Yorktown Community Schools)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jennifer McCormick joins.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here