Dr. Mark Daniel is the next Superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools Trustees announced Dr. Mark Daniel is the new superintendent during a press conference this afternoon.

Dr. Daniel, who was an administrator and Principal in the Leo School System will replace Wendy Robinson, who is retiring after 17 years at the helm of the region’s largest school district. Last week, the Fort Wayne Community School Board approved a compensation package, which included $10,000 for relocation expenses and a $215,000 annual salary.

Dr. Mark Daniel was selected after a several months long, nationwide search to find Robinson’s successor. Multiple meetings were held with parents and community members to gain input as part of the selection process, which was also aided by a consulting firm that specializes in recruiting and staffing.