Dr. Kelli Ward

So, did Sen. McCain ASK for her advice? This feels more like “resign and disappear so I can advance my own political career” than anything useful to the senator. He has lived his life his own way and he is dealing with his diagnosis, treatment, and, perhaps soon, perhaps later, his dying–all in his own way. It really bugs me when so-called experts decide there’s one way to do anything. Each of us is unique, lives our life in a unique way, and dies in a unique way.
[…] Sen. John McCain’s former primary challenger didn’t wait long to say that he should step down from office following this week’s devastating news about his health. One day after McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis was revealed, Kelli Ward, who ran against McCain last year, was already talking about the possibility of taking over his Senate seat. “I hope Sen. McCain is going to look long and hard at this, that his family and his advisers are going to look at this, and they’re going to advise him to step away as quickly as possible, so that the business of the country and the business of Arizona being represented at the federal level can move forward,” Ward said during an interview on Thursday. […]