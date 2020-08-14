Dr. Jerome Adams on COVID-19

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Supplied/US Department of Health and Human Services)

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Steve Shine to discuss tips for Hoosiers to slow the spread of COVID-19.

