Dr. Adam Carrington on Constitution Day

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/Hillsdale College

Dr. Adam Carrington, assistant professor of politics at Hillsdale College, joins to discuss Constitution Day.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here