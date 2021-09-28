Downtown hospital to open Nov. 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s new downtown hospital will be opening months ahead of schedule.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be able to start treating patients on November 13th, with public tours to be offered on November 6th. The earlier opening is apparently due to good time management, advance planning, and weekend and overtime contractors.

The $118-million, five-story facility is across Van Buren Street from – and will replace – St. Joseph Hospital, although both will be operating simultaneously until the last patient is moved over to the new facility.

After that, St. Joe will then be demolished to make way for a parking lot.