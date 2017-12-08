Downtown Fort Wayne parking rates to increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sometimes it’s hard enough to find a parking space in downtown Fort Wayne; now the parking rates are about to go up as well.

The city plans on installing new parking meters that will not only let you pay with a credit card, but will also alert parking enforcement officers when a meter has expired with a car still parked in front of it.

The News-Sentinel reports the meters are coming from the IPS Group of San Diego, and the five-year upgrade deal will cost the city about $800,000.

That new tech comes at a cost, as the price to park for an hour will more than double from 50-cents to $1.25, at least for a “period of time,” according to City Clerk Lana Keesling. She expects to lower the price at least a little after the city finishes a study on parking in downtown “pay” lots like parking garages.