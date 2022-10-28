Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.

Steininger did highlight that maintenance of the properties will be needed when the sale is complete. The CIB has pursued acquiring the block because The Grand Wayne Center is landlocked and has no room for expansion. The land was previously proposed for a downtown arena, but proposals for that idea were abandoned due to lack of public support.