Downtown arena action delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’ll have to wait a little longer on an update on a new downtown arena for Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Capital Improvement Board says the next look at a formal presentation on the arena, whether that’s from a financial side or an architectural design perspective, won’t come until mid-February or March. The Journal Gazette reports those involved in the plans aren’t quite ready to call them finished yet.

The board’s been anticipating architectural drawings since December.

They also tabled a request for $2.5-million in funding for a number of projects in east Allen County, including moving Grabill’s town hall to the corner of State and Main streets, so they could be further refined.