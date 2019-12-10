Doug Boles on Lights at the Brickyard

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied / ("[Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Speedway, IN]" by [Josh Hallett], [Creative Commons])

Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joins to talk about this year’s Lights at the Brickyard.

