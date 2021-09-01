Dooley named Dupont Hospital CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lutheran Health Network has named Mark Dooley the next Chief Executive Officer of Dupont Hospital, effective September 30th.

Calling him a “highly accomplished healthcare leader,” a press release says Dooley brings more than two decades of leadership experience to Dupont Hospital. The Terre Haute native has served as CEO of hospitals in Lafayette, Kokomo, and Boonville, in addition to senior executive positions around the country.

“Being from Indiana, this is a great opportunity to come back home,” Dooley said. “Dupont Hospital has a strong reputation and it is exciting to have an opportunity to lead an organization that has tremendous potential to grow and serve the community to an even greater extent.”