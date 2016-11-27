Donor will match Giving Tuesday donations to Allen County SPCA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County SPCA wants you to remember them on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday was created to kick off the charitable season, according to Giving Tuesday’s website.

People are asked to give time, a donation, a gift or voice to an organization to give back.

The Allen County SPCA said an anonymous donor will match all Giving Tuesday donations up to $10,000. You can join the conversation by using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

Watch the video below to learn more about the day.

