Donnelly, Banks to hold roundtable on Future of 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The future of the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, and the 122nd Fighter Wing, will be discussed at a special roundtable meeting with some of Indiana’s representatives in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly and Republican Congressman Jim Banks announced today they will be hosting a roundtable for federal officials to meet with state and local stakeholders to discuss the Wing’s long-term future. A joint press release says the meeting will focus on building a collaborative plan to ensure the “strongest possible future” for the Wing, including its current and potential future missions, opportunities for federal, state, and local action, and priorities for stakeholder advocacy.

Donnelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says “we must engage with the stakeholders at every level,” while Banks calls the meeting an “excellent opportunity” to come together.

The meeting is set for the morning of May 30th.