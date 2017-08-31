How and where to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – The Golf Coast is facing massive amounts of devastation as Hurricane Harvey continues to pound Texas, but there are several ways to help the victims, even from Indiana.

American Red Cross is accepting financial donations by phone, mail, online or in person.

The AmeriCares Foundation is also accepting financial donations. According to the website, for every $10 donated, AmeriCares can provide $200 in aid.

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The donations are tax deductible.

The Salvation Army is accepting financial donations by mail, phone and online on their website.

Operation BBQ Relief is asking for volunteers and donations to feed first responders and people affected by the storm. A local family-owned BBQ joint, Lucille’s Bar-B-Que, is taking part in the nonprofit and plan to donate thousands of plates – each with a serving of meat, a vegetable, fruit and water, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

To help animals affected by the hurricane, the Houston SPCA has set up a relief fund that aims to rescue and care for thousands of animals that have been left homeless.

GrassRoots Rescue Operated With Love (G.R.R.O.W.L.) is looking for rescues throughout the midwest states to intake dogs from Texas shelters affected by the hurricane. If your rescue can intake dogs, email G.R.R.O.W.L. at saraksudduth80@gmail.com or call at 260-210-9161.

If you’re not part of a local rescue and still looking to help, the company is also asking for donations that will help with transport costs.