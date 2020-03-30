Don Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel and Conference Center closes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Don Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel and Conference Center closed Sunday after nearly 40 years in business.

Don Hall’s officials says the “current state of affairs has severely impacted our business.” They added the move was made to “better position ourselves and our efforts for the future and our future projects.”

The company bought the Imperial House Hotel in 1981 and hosted travelers, weddings, birthdays, showers, parties, staycations and holiday celebrations.

Hall’s maintains 12 restaurants in the Fort Wayne area along with a catering service and the Philmore on Broadway.