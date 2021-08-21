Domestic disturbance leads to shooting that leaves one critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A domestic disturbance that apparently escalated into a shooting left one man critically injured on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Police were called to a residence at at 2723 Bowser Avenue at about 7:45 Friday night on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arriving on the scene found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.