FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)Dollar General Stores, Kellogg’s and Unilever teamed up this week to give back more than 655-thousand dollars to the community in Fort Wayne.

Monday, 25-thousand dollar donations were made to Abbett and Irwin Elementary Schools. Yesterday – a drive-through food bank Event with Dollar General and Community Harvest saw approximately 60-thousand pounds of food and products given out.

Officials say 645 families were served – many for the first time.