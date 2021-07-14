Dog missing for 8 years reunited with Fort Wayne family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One Fort Wayne Family was surprised in a very big way after a call from Animal Care and Control.

A stray dog was brought in by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control yesterday, and scanned for a microchip, which the dog had. Officials contacted the registered owners and found that “Kemo” had been missing for 8 years.

The owners dropped everything and rushed to the shelter for the long awaited reunion. Kemo is now home with his family thanks to the microchip and efforts of Animal Care and Control. You can get your dog or cat microchipped for just 15 dollars – SOQ