Dog Goods USA recalls pig ear treats due to Salmonella concerns

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – A company has recalled all of its pig ear dog treats as they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Dog Goods USA, LLC issued the recall for Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats last week after an investigation began into a suspected link between pig ear treats and human cases of salmonellosis.

Dog Goods bought the products from a single supplier in Brazil. The products were sold in retail stores nationwide between September 2018 and August 2019, and include the following lot codes:

428590

278989

087148

224208

1168723

428590

222999

074599

1124053

226884

578867

224897

1234750

444525

1106709

215812

230273

224970

585246

327901

052248

210393

217664

331199

225399

867680

050273

881224

424223,

225979

431724

226340

880207

334498

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports people infected with Salmonella may display all or some of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Infected pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will only have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

If you purchased a Chef Toby Pig Ear Treat, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call (786) 401-6533, ex. 8000 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.