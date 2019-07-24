DNR issues grants for rural volunteer fire departments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Volunteer Fire Assistance grants have been awarded to rural and volunteer fire departments in 46 of Indiana’s counties.

DNR Director Cameron Clark announced the grants which are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry. The grants are made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The selection process for the recipients was based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected as well as wildland fires reported to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.

These grants can be used to training, installation of dry hydrants, purchasing necessary firefighting equipment and gear for combating wildland fires. The grants that were awarded ranged from $1,500 to $5,000 and were given to 71 departments.

Some departments that received grants in Northeast Indiana are Hoagland Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Etna Volunteer Fire Department, Warren Volunteer Fire Department, Bryant Volunteer Fire Department, Lagrange Volunteer Fire Department, Albion Volunteer Fire Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department and Roann Volunteer Fire Department.

Any fire departments that are interested in applying for VFA grants are asked to contact Mark Huter, Assistant State Fire Coordinator at Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151 or call 765-792-4654.