Distribution Company Expanding in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Elkhart-based Ranger Distribution Inc. has broken ground on a nearly 70,000-square-foot expansion of its warehouse and production facilities. While the company is not disclosing its investment in the project, the expansion is expected to create up to about a dozen jobs.
RDI is a distributor of wire, electrical, plumbing, and building products used the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and factory-built structures. The company says the expansion will nearly triple the size of its operation.
“Being in a position to build this state of the art facility after having started RDI only two years ago, is a real testament to all of the people who have supported us in the industry, and especially to the incredible team of committed people we have working here,” John Curran, chief executive officer of RDI, said. “This building will give us the space to keep growing, and allow us to continue to fulfill our commitments to our employees to give them a great place to work, and to our customers to provide them with the very best support and service in the industry.”
The project is scheduled to be completed in July 2022.