Dispute with ride share driver leads to arrest of Fort Wayne man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say that a Fort Wayne was arrested following a dispute with a Lyft driver in Grant County.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday officers responded to North Grant County Road 500 East, near 550 North, because a Lyft driver had activated his panic alarm. On arrival, the driver said that he told the passenger to get out of the car and the passenger complied.

Officers located the passenger, Zavion Davis, 20, of Fort Wayne along State Road 18, near Grant County 500 East. An officer noticed signs indicating potential criminal activity and the smell of marijuana. Police then searched Davis and reportedly found 12 ounces of fentanyl pills, a loaded handgun, seven bottles of promethazine, and nearly $12,000 in cash.

Davis is facing charges of dealing in a narcotic drug with enhancing circumstances, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a dangerous person, possession of a legend drug, and resisting law enforcement.