Dispute with Amazon leads to Huntington retailer layoffs

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A retailer in Huntington has been forced to lay off 20 workers over a dispute with Amazon.

Chuck Homier of Homier LLC says they sell close-out and overstocked clothing items from a big department store, both online and at their Huntington store “Bobbi + Bricka.”

He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the items were selling the best on Amazon, but now the online retailer has blocked his selling rights over trademark violation suspicions, despite proof that his merchandise is on the level:

“We’ve offered all that to them plus much more, like our systems, but they keep saying ‘no’… but give us no reason at all as to why they made that decision.”

So he’s had to scrap plans to hire 20 more people, and laid off 20 other workers.

“I don’t want to seem like the tin foil guy with the tin foil hat trying to make up conspiracies, but we just wonder why they would do it to us and not people selling the exact same goods, in the exact same marketplaces, on the exact same pages of Amazon,” Homier adds.