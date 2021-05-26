Dispatchers issue “no confidence” vote against supervisors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne and Allen County 911 dispatchers have issued a vote of “no confidence” in their supervisors.

At a board meeting last night, more than ten dispatchers told the board they had had enough of the leadership of Deputy Director John Chavez.

The Journal Gazette reports they pointed to a series of tweets about Black people made by Chavez that they called “xenophobic,” as well as evidence that Chavez had attended a party, while on leave for COVID-19, without wearing a face mask.

The dispatchers also blamed Executive Director David Bubb and Deputy Director Susan Rarey for allegedly looking “the other way,” although Chavez did receive a suspension for the tweets.

The board says they’ll meet on the issue in a future executive session.