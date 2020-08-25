Discussion over Electric Works scrubbed at the last minute from Council Agenda

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council postponed discussion over Electric Works from tonight’s agenda at the last minute, but are still working to keep Do It Best from relocating.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that it was expected that several council members would push hard for answers as to why the Redevelopment Commission abruptly ended the development agreement with RTM Ventures earlier this month – jeopardizing the 280-million dollar development of the former GE Factory.

RTM Ventures has refuted the commission’s claims of a lack of private funding. Council President Tom Didier says that back channel discussions are going on to keep the Electric Works project moving and head off potential loss of 500 good paying jobs.