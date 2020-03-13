Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to close 43 schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will close all of their 43 Catholic schools beginning Monday, March 16 due to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

There is no date set to when schools would re-open. All after school and extracirricular activities are also suspended indefinitely.

“The health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is of utmost importance” says Dr. Joe Brettnacher, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese. “We do not take this decision lightly and understand this impacts thousands of families. As things continue to evolve, we are working hard to follow every direction of local health experts and to implement preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

School officials say they are working on plans for e-learning.

