Diet could fight “holiday blues”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Christmas is almost here… but for some, that’s not a good thing.

The holiday blues are real, according to experts, thanks to a combination of dwindling light, changes in sleep patterns, and other factors… but Lee Kelso of WOWO’s Health Call Live says one big cause might be your diet.

“Researchers claim all the holiday sweets – alcohol included – can bring you down. We tend to eat more sweets during the holidays than normally. That causes inflammation, which can throw your hormones off-balance.”

He recommends improving your intake of Omega-3, like in fish oil, to counter that.

38% of people answering a survey by the American Psychological Association say they experience higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.