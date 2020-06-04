Diante Johnson on the Millennial Alliance

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation, joins to discuss their creation of The Millennial Alliance.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here