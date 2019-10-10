Development agreement reached for The Lofts at Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An economic development agreement has been reached to move The Lofts at Headwaters Park project forward.

Mayor Tom Henry and officials with Barrett & Stokely announced the agreement Thursday morning at the site of the mixed-use project located at Clinton and Superior streets. The Lofts, a $67.5 million investment, would include 232 apartments, 12,000 square feet of retail space and a 651-space parking garage. Construction is expected to begin early next year and will take about two years to complete.

“Fort Wayne’s growth and momentum attracted us to the community, and we’re excited about what’s ahead,” said Rex Barrett, executive vice president, Barrett & Stokely. “We’re looking forward to being part of Fort Wayne and will be proactive in our engagement with the public as we build excellent projects that all of us will be proud of.”

The economic development agreement now awaits approval from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, which meets on Monday, Oct. 14 at Citizens Square at 4 p.m.

Barrett & Stokely of Indianapolis is also developing the Premier Riverfront project, which is adjacent to Promenade Park. That approximately $70 million development would include 225 apartments, a 900-space parking garage and office, retail and flex space. That project would start late this year or early 2020, taking about a year and a half to finish.