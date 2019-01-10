Developer looks to add storage facility to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you need more space for your stuff, a new storage center is planned for downtown Fort Wayne.

Developer Brooks Ford recently bought an abandoned warehouse on West Main Street, and tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the plan is to convert that into a two-story storage center with room for 375 units:

“It’s definitely an eyesore if you drive by today. We’d like to clean that up and help brighten up downtown Fort Wayne and continue that revival.”

If approved, the center would also offer parking spaces for those looking to use nearby walking trails.