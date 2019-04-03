Developer looking to remodel Pine Valley Clubhouse, add housing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local developer is looking to remodel the Pine Valley Clubhouse.

The remodel would include an entire redesign of the current building on Pine Mills Road, north of Dupont Road, that would increase its height from 40 feet to 60 feet.

The clubhouse redesign would also include residential units on the second and third floors.

The Journal Gazette reports Todd Ramsey and JATS LLC requested rezoning to R3 and R1 from the Fort Wayne Planning Department. The project also requires a design standards waiver in order to increase the building’s height.

Without the waiver, the building would include just one residential floor, and the plan would not be financially viable.

The current Pine Valley Country Club design includes a 13,000-square-foot clubhouse, four tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course, and a 25-meter pool. It was founded in 1966.