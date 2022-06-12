Detroit Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Will Power’s win in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in the final IndyCar race at Belle Isle. Plus, thoughts on TV ratings, silly season news and rumors and a preview of this weekend’s race at Road America.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
