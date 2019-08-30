Details released on former DCS Associate Director’s departure

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): It’s now known why former Associate Director of the Indiana Department of Child Services suddenly resigned back in July.

Todd Meyer, a former prosecutor in Boone County handpicked to help reform DCS, resigned July 16th — a day after an intern in the department reported that Meyer had been sending her inappropriate text messages.

Governor Holcomb confirmed the news Thursday. Refusing to mention Meyer by name, Holcomb said “the individual in the story is not welcome in state government” and will not be employed by the state in the future.

“Disgusted by what I read, beyond disappointed,” Holcomb said. “It was, in fact, handled appropriately.”

According to the Indianapolis Star, the intern reported to human resources that Meyer had been texting her late at night calling the texts “creepy.” She said they were not sexual in nature, but one of the texts, she said, read: “you smell very nice.”

She also talked about how he texted her around the time of July 4th, making conversation about how “all the kids and dudes in the pool on the 4th using it as a restroom” and jokingly accusing her of having “peed in it at least once.” He later said “I’d like to hang out with you.”

The intern then reported everything that was said to HR and quit the same day, telling the Star she felt Meyer was using his power over her to get close.