FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This year’s Veterans Day Parade takes place on November 5, with the theme “Purple Heart Recipients”.

The parade line up will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will then travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.